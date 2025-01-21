Ramallah (West Bank), Jan 21 (AP) Israel's top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the attack.

He announced his resignation Tuesday, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire has already seen Hamas return to the streets, showing that it remains in firm control of the territory despite 15 months of war that killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread devastation.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. More than 90 captives are still being held in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health authorities, who say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities but do not say how many of the dead were fighters. (AP)

