World News | Jaishankar, EU Top Diplomat Discuss Initiatives to Promote Post-corona Economic Recovery

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a virtual meeting with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, during which they discussed initiatives to promote post-corona economic recovery.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on response to the coronavirus pandemic and preparations for the 15th EU-India Summit, which had been postponed in March due to the outbreak of the virus.

"High Representative/Vice-President Borrell and Minister Jaishankar confirmed the commitment of both the EU and India to work together to overcome the global pandemic and stressed the importance of an effective global socio-economic recovery," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Borrell and Jaishankar confirmed the commitment of both the EU and India to work together to overcome the pandemic and stressed the importance of an effective global socio-economic recovery, according to a statement by European Union External Action.

The two leaders agreed that the current pandemic made the EU-India Strategic Partnership even more relevant. This was true in terms of joining efforts to strengthen the multilateral system, as well as in further developing the bilateral relationship, including trade and investment and security cooperation.

"High Representative Borrell and Minister Jaishankar discussed preparations for the EU-India Summit, which will be held as soon as possible. They looked forward to the Summit as an important opportunity to advance on all aspects of the EU-India relationship. They also discussed relevant foreign policy topics, including Afghanistan, China, and Iran," read the statement. (ANI)

