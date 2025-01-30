Tokyo [Japan], January 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Japan, emphasised the importance of attracting investment to create employment opportunities for Indian youth.

"I am on a visit to Japan for employment opportunities for the youth and especially for increasing the investment... Under the leadership of PM Modi, India is developing. Regarding this, every state must increase investment opportunities in their region. It will not only increase the GDP but also the employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

In Kobe, CM Yadav paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Gandhi Statue in India Club.

"I have paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. His whole life was dedicated to the people of the country... He earned respect for the way he lived his life from Africa to India. He contributed to the freedom struggle of India... His life will always be an example of an ideal life for us," he said.

Continuing his engagements in Tokyo, CM Yadav met with Nitori Holdings Co Ltd President and COO Toshiyuki Shirai to discuss investment in Madhya Pradesh's furniture and textile sectors. He invited the Japanese delegation to expand business in the state, highlighting its strong industrial base. Shirai responded positively, saying, "It was their pleasure to learn about Madhya Pradesh" and expressed optimism about the business opportunities available. He also noted that Nitori had already opened its first Indian store on December 20, 2024.

CM Yadav also held talks with the Uniqlo Chairman, where discussions focused on expanding the company's presence in India, particularly in cotton cultivation. The chairman stated that Uniqlo was "looking at scouting more talented Indian IT professionals for the global Uniqlo skill force." CM Yadav assured the company of full state support, emphasising Madhya Pradesh's role in "Farm to Foreign" trends in textiles and inviting the chairman to the Global Investor Summit in Bhopal.

Additionally, CM Yadav met with Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) Chairman Susumu Kataoka and his delegation, encouraging them to establish a JETRO office in Madhya Pradesh. His visit underscored the state's commitment to strengthening economic ties with Japan and creating new business and employment opportunities.

Earlier, in his interaction with diaspora members, MP CM Yadav said, "Indians are like sugar in milk. They add sweetness and mix seamlessly wherever they go. We connect with the feeling of welfare in whichever country Indians go".

"You have found a way a made a path. The future generations will benefit from what you have created," he added. He brought to attention the significant changes which have come in India in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted that during his visits now, people become very happy and festive.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country and said India wants to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world.He said that just like how a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of sun", referring to Japan. Highlighting similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav said that it is through these similarities and culture that India and Japan find each other closer. Drawing comparisons with the previous regimes, Mohan Yadav said while Madhya Pradesh had only 5 medical colleges under Congress, in 20 years of BJP government, the rise has risen to 30, and will further reach 50.

MP CM Yadav has engaged in a series of high-level meetings with business leaders, government officials, and investors during his visit to Japan. (ANI)

