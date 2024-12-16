Kathmandu [Nepal], December 16 (ANI): The Kaski District Police on Monday submitted an investigation report to the District Government Attorney's Office, recommending charges against former Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane in three cases.

In the first phase of the investigation, Lamichhane has been recommended to be persecuted under cases of cooperative fraud, organised crime, and money laundering.

Along with Lamichhane, former Deputy Inspector General Chhabilal Joshi, Leela Pachhai, Ram Bahadur Khanal, and Krishna Bahadur Gurung are under police custody for allegedly embezzling savings from the Pokhara-based Suryadarshan Cooperative. Lamichhane was arrested on November 18 from Kathmandu.

The Kaski District Attorney Kamala Kafle confirmed that the police have submitted the investigation report and are in the process of reviewing it. "Preparations are underway to present the case in court," Kafle confirmed to ANI over the phone.

Lamichhane, who is in the custody of Kaski District Police, will be presented before the court once again on Tuesday to request an extension. "As the last extended date ends on Monday, he (Rabi Lamichhane) will be presented before the court on Tuesday requesting an extension. The investigation report is still under review. It will take time to determine which charges will be applicable so that an extension will be requested again on Tuesday," Kafle added.

Along with Lamichhane, the police have recommended the Government Attorney's Office prosecute 51 people, all in connection with the embezzlement of savings at Suryadarshan Savings and Credit Cooperative in Kaski.

"We have submitted a report naming 51 people, including those who have been arrested and those who are yet to be arrested, as defendants," confirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police Basanta Sharma of Kaski District Police Office. Some of the defendants have been released on bail or are in prison, while most are absconding.

As per the police official, around NRs 1.51 billion has also been claimed from the defendants. The police investigated the defendants based on a supplementary complaint filed on February 5.

Former DIG Joshi was arrested on September 22, and Pachhai on September 25. Lamichhane was arrested from the party office in Kathmandu on October 18 and taken to Pokhara the same day. Similarly, Khanal was arrested on October 25.

Investigations are also ongoing against all four of them in Chitwan, Rupandehi, Parsa, and Kathmandu.

They are being investigated for embezzlement of savings of Sahara Cooperative in Chitwan, Supreme Cooperative in Rupandehi, Sano Paila Cooperative in Parsa, and Swarna Laxmi Cooperative in Kathmandu.

Police investigations have shown that loans were given to Gorkha Media Pvt. Ltd. and Nature Herbs, among others, from these cooperatives and that the funds were embezzled.

The parliamentary special inquiry committee on cooperative fraud had recommended investigating various individuals, including Lamichhane. The committee had submitted its report to the House of Representatives on September 16. (ANI)

