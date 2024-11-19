By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin values Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday. Peskov emphasized that while Russia appreciates PM Modi's strong ties with Putin and his communication with Ukraine, there are "no specific plans" for India to mediate in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Putin's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, addressed a series of questions from Indian journalists during a virtual interaction.

The discussion mainly focused on the ongoing Ukraine war and India's potential role in the conflict, highlighting Russia's views on diplomatic efforts and global developments surrounding the crisis.

On ANI's question, if Russia would accept India's mediation on the Russia-Ukraine issue, Peskov said, "We don't have any specific plans... But we know that Mr Modi has a very special and pragmatic relationship with President Putin and he is also in contact with the Ukrainian side, so he is able to receive first-hand information... This is very important because it gives Prime Minister Modi the possibility to evaluate the situation objectively..."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with both, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, marking significant diplomatic efforts amidst the ongoing conflict.

To another question regarding the role of PM Modi in mediating the war between Russia and Ukraine, Peskov said, "We do appreciate the role played by any country to resolve the crisis and especially when those efforts are coming from countries like India. President Putin does value efforts that are done by the prime minister and he is really thankful to the Prime Minister."

When asked about a potential end to the conflict, Peskov acknowledged the uncertainty, stating, "I don't think it's possible to answer the question when it can end, but the only thing I can tell is it will come to an end as soon as we reach our goals."

He emphasised Russia's desire for a peaceful resolution, noting that "we preferably want to reach our goals as a result of peaceful negotiations. He (Ukrainian President Zelensky) is denying the possibility of negotiations with Russia," Peskov said.

Peskov also clarified that Russia did not play any role in improving ties between India and China but added that it is ready to support the normalisation of ties between the two nations.

On October 23, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a delegation-level meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"We are glad that the two leaders, the leader of India and the leader of China, had the opportunity to hold their bilateral meeting in Kazan, Russia. And this was really good news for everybody in the world," he said.

"This was a bilateral initiative of India and China, with no interference from abroad, from us. So we were only the organisers of that summit... Of course, being friends of New Delhi and Beijing, we are ready to contribute in every possible way to normalising relations between our two friends," Peskov noted when asked if Russia is playing any role in improving relations between India and China.

On being asked about India's participation in the Quad, the Russian President's Press Secretary affirmed that Russia respects India's sovereignty and its independent foreign policy. Peskov noted that while India values cooperation with Russia, it also seeks partnerships that benefit its interests. "Every country is sovereign... and cooperates with those whom they consider necessary for themselves, not by fulfilling the order of a third country," he remarked, openly referring to US influence.

Peskov pointed out that India is under significant pressure from the United States, including attempts to dictate banking policies, which he described as an effort to create a "new colonial system." Despite this, he expressed confidence that India and Russia would overcome such pressures and strengthen their cooperation.

Recently, Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in October. PM Modi invited Putin to visit India next year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including political, economic, defence, energy, and people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in a press release.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin. The bond between India and Russia is deep-rooted. Our talks focussed on how to add even more vigour to our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors."

This visit marked PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year as he visited Moscow in July for the annual India-Russia Summit.

India and Russia share a long-standing relationship, with cooperation in key areas such as defence, energy, and trade. (ANI)

