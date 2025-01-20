Karachi [Pakistan], January 20 (ANI): Power supply to the Dhabeji pumping station has been promptly restored after a disruption that lasted many hours, rednering difficulty to the citizens, a Karachi Electric (KE) spokesperson confirmed, as per reports by ARY News.

The Dhabeji pumping station, a crucial facility managed by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), provides water to several areas of the city.

KE assured the public that the power system remains stable and continues to support uninterrupted power delivery.

The KE spokesperson further clarified that all major pumping stations, including Dhabeji, are exempt from load-shedding, ensuring that essential services like water supply remain unaffected. In emergencies, the company uses alternative power sources to maintain operations. KE teams also stay in constant contact with KW&SB representatives to address any potential issues swiftly, reported ARY News.

Earlier this month, Karachi had faced a water shortfall of 100 million gallons, largely due to annual maintenance work at the Dhabeji station. In December, parts of Karachi, including Clifton, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, and Liaquatabad, also experienced a severe water shortage, which lasted for several days.

The issue was worsened by the rupture of a major pipeline on University Road, leading to flooding and disrupting traffic, compounding the hardship for residents and commuters.

Earlier today, a power failure at the Dhabeji pumping station disrupted water supply to several areas of Karachi. The incident, caused by an explosion during the breakdown, resulted in the rupture of two pipelines, including a major 72-inch diameter pipeline, Dawn reported.

Affected areas include Landhi, Korangi, and Shah Latif Town. In response, the Power Division directed K-Electric to restore power immediately, stressing the urgency of resuming water supply. '

KE quickly restored the electricity supply to major pumping stations and confirmed that "the team is actively coordinating with the Water Board to ensure smooth operations." (ANI)

