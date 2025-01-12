Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Several areas in Rawalpindi are facing a severe water shortage after the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) cut off electricity to nine key tubewells, citing non-payment of Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1.8 billion in outstanding dues by the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), as reported by the Dawn.

The disconnection, which occurred on Thursday evening, has left residents in localities between Chandni Chowk and Shamsabad without water.

Wasa officials explained that these areas, which rely on tube wells for water, are now facing disruptions in supply. While Wasa paid PKR 60 million to Iesco on Friday in an effort to resolve the issue, the power supply was not reinstated.

According to Dawn, the Wasa management expressed frustration, emphasizing that the disconnection of electricity to essential services like tubewells, without prior warning or notice, was unjustified. Iesco, however, defended its actions, stating that despite repeated reminders, Wasa had failed to settle its dues.

Wasa's Managing Director, Saleem Ashraf, clarified that water to areas on the right side of Murree Road is sourced from the Khanpur Dam. However, the dam's supply is insufficient to meet the needs of areas on the left side, which rely on tubewell. The ongoing power cut has significantly affected water distribution.

Ashraf also admitted that the Rs1.8 billion debts had been pending for 18 months, with the Punjab government typically settling such amounts at the end of each fiscal year. He noted that the usual practice is for Iesco to send a formal request to the government for payment, rather than cutting off power to public amenities, as reported by Dawn.

To address the crisis, Wasa has requested PKR 2.5 billion from the provincial government to clear the outstanding dues and continue operations.

Meanwhile, the local residents have been forced to buy water from tankers or fetch water from distant sources. Many in areas like Dhoke Paracha and Data Gunj Bukhsh Road have expressed frustration over the ongoing water shortage, despite assurances from Wasa officials that the bill had been partially paid. (ANI)

