West Bank, Jan 18 (AP) Ahead of the first day of the ceasefire, some Palestinians in the West Bank are preparing to welcome home their relatives, some of whom have spent years in Israeli prisons.

Israel's justice ministry has published a list of 95 Palestinian prisoners set to be released on Sunday. Most of them are accused of crimes such as incitement, vandalism, supporting terror activities or attempted murder.

In the village of Kafr Niema in the West Bank, the Ataya family is hoping to mark their son's birthday on Sunday with his release.

"He will turn 19 and begin his 20th year. It will be a celebration of both a new year of his life and God willing, his release," his father, Nasser Ataya, said.

His son Osama's name is on the list. He was arrested after the war broke out in October 2023, accused of conducting terror activities, Ataya said.

Israel's Prison Services has said it will carry out the transportation of the prisoners when they're released, rather than the International Red Cross, to avoid “public expressions of joy.”

The lists of prisoners are published to also allow members of the public to petition Israeli courts against the release of a specific prisoner.

They can submit petitions up until the prisoners are released on Sunday, a spokesperson for the justice ministry said. (AP)

