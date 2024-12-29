Gilgit [PoGB], December 29 (ANI): A group of students from the Baltistan Students Federation (BSF), Karakoram International University (KIU) chapter, completed a seven-day protest march in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, calling for the construction of tunnels along the perilous Shahra-e-Baltistan, Dawn reported.

The march, which covered a distance of 167 kilometres from Gilgit to Skardu, culminated at Yadgar-e-Shuhada Skardu on December 29, marking the conclusion of a journey that began on December 21, 2024.

The student's primary demand is the construction of tunnels to provide a safer passage along the Shahra-e-Baltistan, a crucial highway connecting Gilgit and Skardu. The road, known for its treacherous terrain and inadequate safety measures, has been the site of frequent fatal accidents.

According to reports by Hum News English, the protest was dubbed "Build Tunnels, Save Lives," and reflected growing frustration over the government's failure to improve road safety despite years of campaigning.

Advocate Asif Naji, a senior leader of the BSF, expressed the urgency of the situation, highlighting the failure of past road projects to address safety concerns. "Over 1,500 lives have been lost due to this hazardous road," Naji told the media, criticising the road project initiated during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's tenure, reported Dawn.

He accused contractors of mismanaging the construction and selling materials like cement and steel in local markets. "Despite initial plans to include tunnels and safer curves, the road was left incomplete and unsafe," Naji said, stressing that the safety of the local population has been compromised for too long.

The rally highlighted a long-standing issue for the local population, whose daily commute remains a dangerous undertaking. The students, who walked for days to raise awareness, were joined by various groups who shared their concern over the government's neglect of the region's infrastructure. Naji's remarks underscored the frustration many feel, given the frequent tragedies along the route.

The protest also spotlighted the detention of leaders from the Awami Action Committee (AAC). Speakers at the rally condemned the alleged arrest of AAC leaders and the blocking of AAC leader Shabbir Maiyar from participating. They warned that such actions undermine freedom of expression and could harm the country's international reputation.

Najaf Ali, another AAC leader, questioned the government's continuous neglect of the people of PoGB, calling the situation unsustainable. The marchers vowed to continue their fight until concrete action is taken to ensure road safety, Dawn reported.

The Shahra-e-Baltistan has seen 46 traffic accidents between August 15, 2023, and December 2024, resulting in eight fatalities and 50 injuries, according to Hum News English. These alarming statistics serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for safer travel routes.

In December 2024, a landslide claimed five lives on the road, further underscoring the risks. Previous fatal incidents, including a car plunge into the Indus River earlier this year, have only amplified the call for change. (ANI)

