New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday night, tributes poured in from global leaders who praised his exceptional leadership and contributions to India's development.

President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Dissanayake expressed his condolences in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), extending sympathies to Singh's family and his admirers worldwide. "On behalf of the people of Sri Lanka and myself, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Republic of India, Dr Manmohan Singh's family, and his countless admirers worldwide. A visionary leader, Dr Singh's influence transcended national boundaries," Dissanayake wrote.

Also Read | Who Was Osamu Suzuki, Former Chairman of Suzuki Motor and Longest-Serving Leader in Global Automotive Industry.

https://x.com/anuradisanayake/status/1872566498646212864

He further highlighted Singh's transformative policies such as the Right to Education Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which reflected his commitment to equity and inclusivity. Dissanayake also praised Dr Singh for his efforts in forging global alliances, including his role in BRICS and the Indo-US nuclear agreement.

Also Read | Manmohan Singh Dies: Envoys of France, Russia, China, US and Others Condole Passing Away of Former Indian Prime Minister.

"As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, his transformative policies, like the Right to Education Act and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, reflected his steadfast commitment to equity and inclusivity. A tireless advocate of international collaboration, he forged lasting alliances, contributed to coalitions like BRICS, and showcased remarkable diplomacy through achievements such as the Indo-US nuclear agreement. His humility, intellect, and dedication to public service will forever inspire future generations. May his soul find peace and be united with the divine," he added.

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had known Dr Singh since 1992, described him as a good friend and a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. "I have known him since 1992, I had discussions with him...he has been a good friend...he was a good leader, one of those who made modern India..." Wickremesinghe stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Counsellor - Trade, Commercial and Economic Affairs at the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi, Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen, also offered his tribute, emphasising Singh's monumental role in India's economic reforms. "India has lost a great man who changed the fate of his nation and lives of millions...Manmohan Singh's work in the 90's where he liberalised the economy and opened up the Indian market paved for foreign direct investment into India, without him, it would have been a totally different thing," Kannik-Marquardsen remarked.

Singh's legacy is deeply tied to the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms, which he introduced as Finance Minister, catapulting India into the global economic landscape. His tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014 saw India strengthening its international standing, particularly in relation to the United States, and fostering regional cooperation through forums like BRICS.

Singh's passing marks the end of an era. His leadership in navigating India's economic growth, domestic policy reforms, and international relations remains a defining feature of his tenure.

Following his death due to age-related medical conditions, Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, the final resting place of many Indian leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)