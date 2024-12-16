Taipei [Taiwan], December 16 (ANI): The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that it detected five Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 am (local time) on Sunday and 6 am (local time) on Monday.

According to the MND, of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the country's southwestern and southeastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "5 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 of the aircraft crossed the extension of median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Chinese activity spiked around Taiwan.

On Sunday, Taiwan reported four Chinese aircraft, and six naval vessels near its territory.

In a post on X, the Taiwanese MND said, "4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, raising concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island.

In response to the PLA's activities, the MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations across the island and is closely coordinating with the Coast Guard Administration to implement appropriate countermeasures.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte criticised China's stance towards Taiwan and said that "China is bullying Taiwan, and pursuing access to critical infrastructure in ways that could cripple societies."

The remarks by Rutte came while delivering a speech at Carnegie Europe think tank in Brussels on Thursday. (ANI)

