Taipei [Taiwan], November 24 (ANI): The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office charged three people for allegedly facilitating illegal recruitment of tech researchers for Chinese companies, Taipei Times reported.

As per Taipei Times, Taiwan's Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau's Kaohsiung branch found that Lin Chiu-pei's company was allegedly helping recruit engineers and research personnel for Shanghai-based QST Corp Ltd in 2022, according to the indictment.

Lin at the time received deferred prosecution for one year and was fined New Taiwan Dollar 4,00,000 after he admitted that he helped in hiring engineers USD 7,000 per month, Taipei Times reported.

However, within the month following the prosecution, Lin allegedly started another company, Jui Chi under the name of his friend Lin Cheng-ping at the same site as his former company and continued to hire engineers for QST Corp, the indictment said, as reported by Taipei Times.

The Kaohsiung branch forwarded the case to the Taipei branch, which questioned Lin Chiu-pei in May this year. During questioning, Lin Chiu-pei said that he was an employee of QST Corp and that his company had business transactions with Jui Chi, according to the indictment.

He denied he was facilitating illegal recruitment for Chinese companies. When asked why he had an office in Jui Chi, Lin Chiu-pei said it was to interact conveniently with Jui Chi engineers, Taipei Times quoted the indictment.

However, the investigating officers found that Lin Chiu-pei, Lin Cheng-ping and a worker Chen regularly reported to QST Corp on Jui Chi's operations, Taipei Times reported.

The investigating officers also asked for QST Corp's approval regarding Jui Chi's internal management, including recruitment, work records and other details, as per Taipei Times.

Prosecutors charged all three with contravening the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, as per Taipei Times. (ANI)

