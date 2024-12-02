Cairo [Egypt], December 2 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the third team meeting concerned with the development of joint Arab economic and social work, held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt, with the participation of the specialised expert team.

The UAE was represented at the meeting by Mohammed Saleh Shalwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy.

The discussion focused on the importance of diligent work to adopt ideas and proposals that would enhance economic and social cooperation, and strengthen the work of the Arab organisations and federations affiliated with the League in line with the requirements of progress and development witnessed by the world today.

Participants agreed to exchange views and proposals, study them, and identify constructive ideas to be presented at the next meeting of the team. (ANI/WAM)

