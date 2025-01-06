London [UK], January 6 (ANI): United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer has defended his role as the UK's top prosecutor from 2008-2013 amid the reignition of the alleged UK Rape scandal which revolved around child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in the United Kingdom.

In a news conference, Keir Starmer said on Monday, "When politicians who sat in government for many years are casual about honesty, decency, truth of law, calling for inquiries because they want to jump on a bandwagon at the far right then that affects politics."

To this Elon Musk replied, "What an insane thing to say! The real reason is that it would show how Starmer repeatedly ignored the pleas of vast numbers of little girls and their parents, in order to secure political support. Starmer is utterly despicable."

The incident gained prominence after Elon Musk had posted on X on Friday saying, "Starmer was complicit in the RAPE OF BRITAIN when he was head of Crown Prosecution for 6 years. Starmer must go and he must face charges for his complicity in the worst mass crime in the history of Britain."

Musk has accused Starmer of being "complicit in the rape of Britain" for failing to thwart grooming gangs while he was director of public prosecutions (DPP). Starmer staunchly defended his record as head of the DPP on Monday, saying he changed "the entire approach" that had stopped victims from being heard, and had "the highest number of child sexual abuse cases being prosecuted on record", CNN reported.

As per CNN, Starmer's government recently rejected a national inquiry into the gangs, citing a string of existing inquiries into the issue and a 2022 report whose findings are still being implemented.

The alleged Rotherham scandal happened between 1997 and 2013. On September 13, 2024, the Crown Prosecution Service said that seven men were jailed for committing child sex abuse offences against two young girls in Rotherham during the 2000s. The CPS prosecuted Mohammed Amar, 42, Mohammed Siyab, 44, Yasser Ajaibe, 39, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq, 49, Abid Saddiq, 43, Tahir Yassin, 38, and Ramin Bari, 37, following an investigation by the National Crime Agency as part of Operation Stovewood.

Operation Stovewood was a major investigation into child sexual abuse and exploitation which took place in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, between 1997 and 2013. The two victims in this case were aged just 11 and 15 when the offending began. (ANI)

