United Nations, Nov 20 (AP) The United States vetoed a UN resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the war in Gaza on Wednesday because it is not linked to an immediate release of hostages taken captive by Hamas in Israel in October 2023.

The UN Security Council voted 14-1 in favour of the resolution sponsored by the 10 elected members on the 15-member council, but it was not adopted because of the US veto.

The resolution that was put to a vote “demands an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire to be respected by all parties, and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” (AP)

