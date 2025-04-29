World News | 'Victory is Our Moral Duty': Ambassador Huckabee Vows Unwavering Support for Israel in First Public Speech

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 29 (ANI/TPS): In his first public speech in Jerusalem since taking office a week ago, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee received multiple standing ovations during his address at the JNS International Policy Summit on Monday.

In his address, Huckabee praised Israel's contributions to the United States, noting, "The relationship with Israel is a two-way street. Most Americans don't realise that technologies, medical breakthroughs, and agricultural innovations that have transformed their lives came from Israel."

He then emphasised the urgency of standing with Israel, declaring, "We must not allow the world to remain silent in the face of evil. Silence empowers the oppressors and abandons the victims. We are called to speak, to act, and to stand firmly with Israel -- without apology, without hesitation."

He continued by highlighting Israel's frontline role in a broader global struggle.

"Israel is fighting the war of the free world. Its enemies are not just enemies of Israel -- they are enemies of freedom, of democracy, and of human dignity. The fight that Israel wages today is the same fight that all free nations must be willing to confront tomorrow."

Huckabee concluded with a call for victory.

"Victory is not just necessary -- it is our moral duty. Defeat is not an option when the stakes are the survival of a nation, the future of civilisation, and the honour of standing on the right side of history. We must stand with Israel until the battle is won." (ANI/TPS)

