Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 16 (ANI): Vijay Diwas celebrations in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka have started with a 31 gun salute at sunrise. Six guns of an artillery regiment of the Bangladesh Army saluted the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War by firing 31 rounds of cannon.

Vijay Diwas for the 1971 Liberation War is celebrated on December 16, to commemorate India's victory against Pakistan in the 13-day war, which ended with Pakistan signing the instrument of surrender in Dhaka and the subsequent liberation of Bangladesh (erstwhile East Pakistan).

Also Read | Who Is Lisa Su? All About CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Who Holds Weekend Meetings, Wants Employees To Work After Midnight.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan's Armed Forces Chief General Amir Abdullah Niazi surrendered along with 93,000 soldiers before the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh will jointly commemorate the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas of the 1971 India-Pakistan war today, with the annual exchange of war veterans and serving officers.

Also Read | Bosch Layoffs: German Tech Company Announces To Cut 8,000 to 10,000 Roles, Puts Employees in 'Absolute Unbearable' Environment, Says Report.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces have arrived in Dhaka to commemorate Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations.

Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata today, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

On the eve of Vijay Diwas, President Droupadi Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present for the occasion.

During the reception, the President, Defence Minister and Vice President also interacted with veterans, diplomatic fraternity, Asha school children and various other eminent personalities. According to reports, 3,900 Indian soldiers are believed to have died and 9,851 were injured during the war of 1971.

The Indian Army also said that Vice President and Defence Minister interacted with various veterans, diplomatic fraternity, sportspersons and many others.

"The reception provided an opportunity to the Hon'ble President, Vice President and Raksha Mantri to interact with #Veterans, #Veernaris, Diplomatic fraternity, Sportspersons, eminent personalities, Asha School Children and achievers from different walks of life," the post read.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1868356732692619354

The event also gave an opportunity to the tribal community to showcase their talent. The dignitaries carried out heartfelt interactions with the VeerNaris saluting their sacrifice for the nation, the post added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)