Hyundai India on Tuesday officially launched the update model of the Tucson SUV with an introductory price of Rs 22.3 lakh (Ex-showroom India). Apart from the Tucson SUV, the South Korean automaker also employed the platform to showcase new Creta SUV and Verna sedan. The SUV is pitted against the likes of Mahindra XUV500 & the Jeep Compass. The company also confirmed at the launch event that it has bagged over 45,000 bookings for the new Creta. The 2020 Hyundai Tucson was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. 2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launching Today in India; Watch Live Streaming of Hyundai’s New SUV Launch Event.

On the inside, the SUV now comes with an updated cabin layout as compared to the outgoing model and, the biggest addition is an eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system. The company also offers a semi-digital instrument panel, BlueLink connectivity suite, push button start/stop,

electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, electrically adjustable front seats, etc. For safety, the SUV comes equipped with airbags, ABS, EBD, smart cruise control, blind spot detection, hill assist control, forward collision avoidance assist, electronic stability control, and more.

2020 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Launching Today in India (Photo Credits: Hyundai)

In terms of exterior design is concerned, the updated 2020 Tucson SUV features a handful cosmetic updates along with an updated cabin and BS6 complaint mechanicals. The overall silhouette of the SUV is identical to its predecessor. The exteriors are accentuated by new updates like all-new signature cascading grille, LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, revamped fog lamps, new alloys and split tail lights with new LED treatment.

Hyundai Tucson SUV (Photo Credits: Hyundai India)

Under the hood, the newly launched Hyundai Tucson comes with an option of BS6 complaint petrol and diesel engines. The petrol mill on offer is a 2.0-litre mill that is tuned to make a maximum power of 153 bhp against 192 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine, on the other hand, is a 2.0-litre motor churning out 182 bhp with 400 Nm of torque. Both engines come with a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic.

