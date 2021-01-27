Jeep India officially launched the 2021 Jeep Compass in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the Compass facelift commenced earlier this month and the deliveries will begin from February 2, 2021. As compared to the previous model, the new SUV comes with exterior updates including a seven-case front grille with chrome inserts, LED headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and faux plate finished in silver. In addition to this, the Compass gets new five-spoke two-tone alloy wheels while the square-shaped wheel arches with plastic cladding & more. 2021 Jeep Compass Unveiled in India; Expected Price, Launch Date, Bookings & More Details.

It comes in four trim options - Sport, Longitude, Limited and S. Mechanically, the Compass gets a 1.4-litre turbo petrol which generates 160bhp/250Nm torque paired with a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT gearbox, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm peak torque mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. There are multiple terrain modes - Sand, Snow and Auto.

2021 Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

On the inside, it features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by FCA's UConnect 5 compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel commands, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, an eight-way power adjustment ventilated front seats with memory function, wireless smartphone charging, tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, ambient footlights and a 360-degree camera setup.

2021 Jeep Compass (Photo Credits: Jeep India)

For safety, there are six airbags, rain brake support, hill hold and descent control, electronic mitigation. The newly launched Compass Facelift will compete against Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).