Skoda India officially launched its Kushaq compact SUV in the country starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV was first showcased as a concept at the 2020 Auto Expo event and afterwards, the company has been teasing the compact SUV in the country. The Kushaq SUV is built on a localised MQB A0 IN platform. Bookings of Kushaq are open now for a token amount of Rs 25,000. It comes in three trim options - Active, Ambition and Style. 2021 Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV To Be Launched Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

The new SUV comes in two engines options - a 1.5-litre TSI petrol and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol. The former option produces a power of 148bhp and a peak torque of 250Nm whereas the latter generates 109bhp power and torque of 175Nm.

Both engines come with a 6-speed manual gearbox. As far as the automatic transmission is concerned, the 1.5-litre gets a 7-speed DSG gearbox whereas the 1.0-litre TSI variant comes with a 6-speed torque converter gearbox.

On the inside, it features 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, automatic LED headlamps, front ventilated seats, ambient lighting, cruise control, a two-spoke steering wheel, electric sunroof and wireless charging.

For safety, the new SUV comes with electronic stability control, rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, multi-collision braking and hill-hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags. Skoda Kushaq will compete against Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Hyundai Creta.

