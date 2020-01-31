BS6 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Motorcycle With New Features Launched; Price in India Starts From Rs 2.4 Lakh

BS6 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched (Photo Credits: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company on Thursday officially launched the updated version of its flagship motorcycle - RR 310. Priced from Rs 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom India), the new BS6 2020 TVS Apache motorcycle now gets new colour schemes highlighting the overall looks and design. The newly launched TVS' flagship motorcycle is offered in two shades - Racing Red and Titanium Black schemes. Additionally, the bike looks sportier than before because of the new graphics. The 2020 BS6 model of the TVS Apache RR 310 retains gloss-black paint scheme.

However, the biggest update that can be noticed on the new BS6 2020 TVS Apache RR 310 is new 5-inch full colour TFT screen instrument cluster. Called as Multi Information Race Computer, the panel gets white backlight ensuring all the information can be read easily. Apart from ride-by-wire technology, TVS Motor is also offering four riding modes on the 2020 BS6 Apache RR 310 which includes - Urban, Track, Sport and Rain.

TVS has also equipped the next-generation SmartXonnect system allowing the rider to stay connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth along with riding telemetry. Another addition to the bike is the Glide Thru Technology Plus that functions in the first and second gear for improving crawling ability of the bike. This helps in reducing rider fatigue during traffic situations.

Each riding mode on Apache RR 310 comes with a separate theme that is displayed on the new instrument panel, making it more engaging for the rider. The bike comes with two engine modes wherein Track & Sport modes offer the maximum power output whereas the Urban & Rain modes offering slightly reduced power figures. Moreover, the company has also calibrated the anti-lock brakes according to the riding mode selected by the rider.

The new TVS Apache RR 310 comes with the same reverse-inclined 313cc, single-cylinder engine, but in a BS6 avatar. The motor is capable of producing 34 bhp of maximum power @ 9,700 rpm in Track and Sport mode. But the power output comes down to 25 bhp @ 7,600 rpm in Urban & Rain mode. On the other hand, the torque output in Track & Sport mode is 27.3 Nm @ 7,700 rpm while it drops to 25 Nm @ 6,700 rpm during Urban & Rain modes.

As far as performance is concerned, the new BS6 TVS Apache RR 310 is claimed to hit 0-60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds prior hitting the top-speed of 160 kmph. The newly launched TVS Apache RR 310 will continue to take on the KTM RC 390, which is now priced at Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).