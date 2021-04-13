We, ZHAOWEI Drive, have confirmed to attend the Embracing Change The 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, to be held from April 19 to April 28, 2021, at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). At the exhibition, ZHAOWEI (Booth: 6BF261, Stock Code: 003021) will show our latest technology fruits and products to you.

Auto Shanghai 2021 is organized by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Shanghai Council for the Promotion of International Trade and China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Automotive Sub-Council, co-organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd. with the European co-organizer Messe Muenchen Group/IMAG. The show is especially supported by the China Machinery Industry Federation and the China Society of Automotive Engineering.

Embrace new chances, Trace new trends

While the world is suffering from the pandemic, production methods, industrial forms, business models and international patterns have undergone profound changes, and the traditional automotive industry is also facing the same enormous pressure of adjustment and reconstruction. Only by continuously integrating emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and continuously applying non-traditional platforms such as the Internet can we ride the wind turbine of the technological revolution forward.

As a representative enterprise in the field of micro drive system, ZHAOWEI keeps up with the trend of the digital economy, and timely improve strategic plans to further integrate new industrial technologies other than being limited to the industry's traditional manufacturing methods. ZHAOWEI believes that the automotive industry will become a strong engine to drive global economic recovery.

At Auto Shanghai 2021 ZHAOWEI will exhibit our latest products and technology fruits and show how they apply to automobile drive system by VR. We are waiting for you at 6BF261 from April 21st to 24th.