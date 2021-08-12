Most of you did not probably know but a small American manufacturer Shelby Super Cars also know as (SSC North America) in Washington state was the fastest production car on Earth in 2007 and currently now the fastest production car on Earth again with their new creation the Tuatara.

From the beginning, Jerod Shelby and his team knew that breaking into the industry of high performance production cars would require a feat of engineering and automotive ingenuity like no other. Slowly, under a blanket of silence, a small company in West Richland, Washington formulated the plans for a supercar/ hypercar that they were confident would take the world by storm. It took years of design and development led to what the world would soon know as the Ultimate Aero TT. On September 13, 2007, on a rural paved road in Eastern Washington State, the SSC Ultimate Aero Twin Turbo became the fastest production car in the world, reaching an average top speed of 256.14 mph. The monster was born and this

Company was forever written in history.

The SSC Ultimate Aero TT became the Guinness book of records fastest production car from September 13 2007 to July 10th 2010 went it record was beaten by Bugatti Veyron Supersport.

This very important American legend of a hypercar going to auction at mecum is actually vin number 001 of the SSC ultimate aero twin turbo. Very important car for collectors and hypercar historians. Covered approximately about 7000 miles this car was pride of place at the hypercar exhibits at the London Motor Museum before being shipped back home to the USA by the current owner. It has never been painted or modified in any way . All original maintained and serviced by SSC North America.

This american legend hypercar will be sold at Mecum auction on Saturday August 14th in Monterey California. Estimated to bring $750k or more this is one hypercar that could not be missed by hypercar collectors and supercar aficionados. With only 15 ultimate aero built, owning vin number 001 will probably be the most important car you ever buy.

Specifications

Make: SSC North America

Model: Ultimate Aero Twin Turbo

Vin number: 001

Production: 2006-2013

Engine: GM C5R V8 engine supported by two turbochargers

Dimensions: 176.2 in (4,475 mm) X 82.7 in (2,101 mm) X 43.0 in (1092 mm) (L X W X H)

Transmission: 5-speed manual transmission later model 6 speed manual

Power: 1183 horsepower @6950 RPM

Torque: 1483 Nm @6150 RPM

Weight: 1247 kilograms

Cost new: S740,000

RPM limiter: 7200 rpm

Body: Carbon fiber and titanium

Doors: Butterfly