New Delhi: Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that his company is planning to bring a new electric sports car for Indian consumers. In a series of tweets, Aggarwal also detailed about the upcoming MoveOS 3 update to the S1 series of electric scooters. Ola Electric’s CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Takes a Dig at Media After Tata Nexon EV Fire Incident.

"We are going to build the sportiest car ever built in India!" the tech honcho wrote on the microblogging platform Twitter.

Testing out the Moods feature in MoveOS 3. This one is for those who still have an ICE hangover! I’ll not take names 😄 pic.twitter.com/Z70eZpOcN8 — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 17, 2022

Aggarwal also shared a video on the platform where he tested the Moods feature in the upcoming update MoveOS 3. In another tweet, the founder and CEO of the platform mentioned that the upcoming update is scheduled for Diwali.

We’re going to build the sportiest car ever built in India! 🏎🏎🏎 pic.twitter.com/IyMKgQvTOi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 16, 2022

"MoveOS 3 launch for everyone on Diwali this year. If MoveOS 2 was exciting, wait till you experience MoveOS 3," Aggarwal tweeted. "Hill hold, proximity unlock, moods, regen v2, hypercharging, calling, key sharing, many new features! Proud of Ola Engineering for executing world-class tech at speed!" he added.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that Ola is planning to lay off up to 500 employees across departments as it aims to cut costs and streamline operations amid the ongoing funding winter.

According to reliable sources, SoftBank-backed Ola has asked senior executives to find employees in their teams on a performance basis who can be asked to go. The company is reportedly looking at "leaner and consolidated teams" to keep its "strong profitability intact".

