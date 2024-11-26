Mahindra Auto will launch its electric SUVs, the Mahindra BE 6e and Mahindra XEV 9e, at a global event today at 6:00 PM IST. These SUVs are expected to deliver a driving range of 450-500 km on a single charge. The Mahindra BE 6e is expected to come with a twin-screen set-up with 12.3-inch displays, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and a large glass roof. It might also be equipped with modern features like ADAS and a 360-degree camera for a safer driving experience. The Mahindra XEV 9e might feature a triple-screen layout powered by Mahindra's Adrenox software. Additional features may include a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and a luxurious interior design. Vivek Oberoi Buys Rolls Royce Cullinan: Bollywood Actor Adds One of World’s Most Expensive Cars to His Garage, Check Price Here (Video).

Mahindra BE 6e and Mahindra XEV 9e Global Premiere Today

The wait is almost over. Brace yourselves for a glimpse into an electrifying future. Witness the Global Premiere of Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs – BE 6e and XEV 9e – at Unlimit India on 26th November at 6 PM IST. Watch the Premiere: https://t.co/Z9F4XNjQkG… pic.twitter.com/k2BNlO11TA — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) November 25, 2024

