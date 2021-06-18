Yamaha Motor India has officially launched its FZ-X Neo-Retro motorcycle today in the Indian market. The motorcycle will come in two variants. The one without Bluetooth connectivity is priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the variant with Bluetooth costs Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The new bike has innovative features and offers a comfortable riding position. The FZ-X Neo-Retro flaunts a neo-retro design theme for a nostalgic experience, strong metal components visible side covers, fuel tank, engine guard and more. The bike is now available for bookings and interested customers can book with a token amount of Rs 2,000 via the Yamaha Motor India website or across dealerships nearby. Yamaha FZ-X Motorcycle Likely To Be Launched in India on June 18, 2021: Report.

Yamaha FZ-X Neo-Retro sports a unique looking Bi-functional LED Headlight with Daytime LED Running Lamp (DRL), an LED taillight and a newly designed negative LCD console with a power socket.

Yamaha FZ-X Neo-Retro (Photo Credits: Yamaha)

It also comes equipped with Side Stand Engine Cut off Switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two-wheelers in India. On the convenience front, the company has also provided a lower Engine protector guard and for safety a BOSCH single-channel ABS with block pattern dual-purpose on the front and rear tubeless tyres to ensure maximum grip over every terrain.

Yamaha FZ-X Neo-Retro (Photo Credits: Yamaha)

The new FZ-X comes with a 2-valve Blue Core FI Engine which generates 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm and 13.3Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The new bike is Bluetooth enabled which is compatible with Yamaha’s dedicated Y-Connect app. With the help of this, riders can check smartphone notifications via the instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike's last parking location, track fuel consumption and receive malfunction notification. It also features The Revs Dashboard which displays engine rpm, rate of acceleration and more on a smartphone. The new bike comes in three attractive shades - Metallic Blue, Matt Copper and Matt Black and it will be made available in the market by the end of this month.

