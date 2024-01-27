New Delhi, January 27: As the Union Budget 2024 is soon approaching, expectations from all sectors are high. The much-awaited Union Budget for FY24-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This year, it will be an interim Budget as the Lok Sabha elections are due. An interim budget is a temporary financial plan for a few months until a new government is formed. In this article, let’s talk about the expectations of tobacco farmers from the Union Budget.

Tobacco farmers in India are closely watching the Union Budget 2024 with expectations centered around measures that address the unique challenges faced by their industry. It's important to note that tobacco farming is often a complex issue due to its association with public health concerns and environmental impacts. Union Budget 2024-25: From Infra Development to Digital Inclusion and More, Here’s a Look at Expectations of Political Parties From Interim Budget.

The tobacco farmers may seek financial support and access to credit facilities to invest in modern farming practices, which will help in increasing efficiency and yields. The primary expectation of these farmers may revolve around the need for supportive agricultural policies that take into consideration the distinctive nature of tobacco farming. Union Budget 2024-25: What Is Interim Budget? How Is It Different From the Annual Budget? All You Need To Know About.

Farmers involved in this area may hope for initiatives that ensure fair compensation for their produce, stabilize prices through mechanisms like minimum support prices (MSP), and provide subsidies for essential inputs such as fertilizers and seeds.

In addition, tobacco farmers might expect the government to announce training programs to educate fellow farmers about sustainable agricultural practices, alternatives to tobacco cultivation, and advancements in farming technology that can enhance overall productivity.

