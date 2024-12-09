Noida, December 9: YesMadam, an Indian salon and beauty service provider, has reportedly fired its employees after conducting an "in-office" survey. The employees were informed about the YesMadam layoffs via email, which said the staff were immediately fired. The company thanked employees for their contribution.

"The decision is effective immediately..." said YesMadam in its email, according to a report by ABP Live. The report highlighted that the employees were under stress after YesMadam conducted the in-office survey. The email about the termination further affected the employees, who were instantly relieved of their duties. The email started by addressing the employees, "Dear Team..." and affirming the layoffs. SpiceJet Layoffs: India-Based Airlines Lays Off Around 2,000 Employees Its Workforce in FY24 as Part of Financial Reorganisation Strategy.

The email about the YesMadam layoffs read, "... we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work." It mentioned that the employees shared their concerns about stress at work and deeply valued them. The Noida-based beauty service provider further said that it was committed to fostering a healthy and supportive work environment and carefully considered the employees' feedback.

The email said that YesMadam made a difficult decision to separate its way with employees who indicated significant stress, ensuring no one remained stressed at work. This means the company laid off the employees who felt more stressed at work.

Anushka Dutta, a UX Copywriter at YesMadam, posted, "What's happening at YesMadam? First, you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed?" She further said that not only she but 100 other people were fired from the company because they were feeling stressed working there. Boeing Layoffs Begin: US-Based Aviation Giant Starts Issuing Notices to Employees As Par of Its Plan To Reduce 17,000 People, 10% of Workforce.

The report mentioned that netizens who posted their replies on the post called it the "most inhumane way" of laying off people. The users said that the company pretended to care about the employees by conducting a "Stress Survey", and based on that survey, it chose to fire some people. People said that it was unbelievable and insane, while others called it a toxic culture. ABP Live wrote about the netizens' opinions and mentioned that one of them said that people should start boycotting the brand.

