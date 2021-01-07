The makers of Bachchan Pandey have shared Akshay Kumar’s look and his gangster avatar has left us mighty-impressed. He’d be seen in a totally new avatar and fans are pretty thrilled about it. The actor is seen in a black shirt and blue denims, a maroon coloured cloth wrapped around his head and layer of chains around his neck. He is seen seated on a car and looking in a fierce avatar. Besides Bachchan Pandey, there are many more films of the Khiladi that are coming up. Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Goes on Floor in Jaisalmer.

Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Ram Setu are some of the upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar. The superstar is having a busy year ahead and many intriguing projects in his kitty. So let’s take a look at his avatars from his other upcoming films. Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar Announces New Film on Diwali 2020.

Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar would be seen playing the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad. The makers had released his look from the film in which he was seen as a fierce police officer.

Atrangi Re

Akshay Kumar has won hearts while portraying romantic characters on the big screen. Even in Aanand L Rai’s film, which is a cross-cultural love story, we’ll get to see Akki in a charming role.

Bell Bottom

This is an espionage thriller in which Akshay will be seen playing the role of a spy. His retro look from the film, donning bell-bottom pants and a turtleneck pullover, sporting thick moustache and sunglasses, has already set the internet on fire.

Prithviraj

Elated to share about my 1st historical film on my birthday!Humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor & values- Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj. Producer @yrf,director #DrChandraprakashDwivedi, releasing Diwali 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q2nD5KE3KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

It is a historical action drama in which Akshay Kumar would be playing the titular role, Prithviraj Chauhan. The makers are yet to share the actor’s clear look from the film, but the team had released the motion poster and fans were impressed seeing the sketch.

Raksha Bandhan

It was on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020 when Akshay Kumar announced about this film that will be helmed by Aanand L Rai. The makers had shared a poster in which Akshay, donning simple avatar and flaunting his rakhees, was seen celebrating the ‘most special bond in the world’.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar once again left movie buffs stunned with his intriguing look in Ram Setu. When the makers had revealed the actor’s look, he was seen sporting a casual look with a saffron scarf around his neck. The poster’s background also featured an image of Lord Ram with a bow and arrow.

And His New Look From Bachchan Pandey

These are the other upcoming films of Akshay Kumar and the way he has worked on his looks for every film is praiseworthy. Which one out of these looks is your favourite? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

