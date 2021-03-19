Milind Soman is a fitness inspiration and even at this age, the actor can give other stars a run for their money. Soman has a huge fanbase and people love how he is working towards making India a fitter country. The actor is outspoken, witty and very much active on social media for his fans to know about his whereabouts. But even before Milind became our favourite, singer Alisha Chinai had eyes on him. Milind Soman Shares Inspiring Post About Man Kaur, Pinkathon Mascot and World Champion Athlete Who Celebrated Her 105th Birthday.

The singer's famous song "Made In India" is known to everyone and we also know that Milind featured in the song along with Chinai. The song made Soman a household name and it became one of the most iconic songs in Indian music history.. Reminiscing about the old day, Alisha has now revealed that she insisted on getting only and only Milin Soman for the song. She stated that she has to get her director at the collar and make sure that they feature the hot model in the film.

"Ken Ghosh conceptualised the video. I had to catch him at the collar and tell him I want Milind Soman, I want the snakes, the astrologer, the elephant, all the Indian elements. Then he made the whole story. The colours, the Indian-ness looked so magical," revealed the singer. She went to talk about how the music industry has evolved and stated, "It revolutionised the whole pop scene on television. This was the first time they were seeing a singer who's being herself and not lip-syncing. It became a pop anthem and it still is."

Alisha Chinai further told Indian Express, "It was the perfect song at a time when everyone's morale was down, because anything Indian wasn't regarded as very good. So, this made every Indian very proud. The Made In India brought out the whole patriotic feeling." The song, "Made In India", was released back in 1995 and still is fresh in everyone's memories. When Alisha Chinai Filed a Sexual Harassment Case Against Anu Malik and Got a Restraining Order.

Workwise, Soman was last seen in the web-series Paurashpur. He has featured in films like Chef, Bajirao Mastani and 16th December among many others. He also essays a key role in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please!

