Ankita Lokhande on Saturday expressed gratitude to her Instagram family, which has reached a count of three million. "#2021 I welcome you with my open heart happy new year every one. Cheers to 3M followers. thanku for all the love #ankitalokhande #newyear2021 #3million #congratulations," the actress shared on her verified Instagram account. Ankita Lokhande Shares a Cryptic Post Responding to Trolls Making Fun of Her for Celebrating Her Birthday With Sandip Ssingh
Fans posted congratulatory messages in the comments box, though a section of netizens trolled the actress saying all her publicity was due to her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, the Bollywood actor who passed away in June, last year. "Half of your followers are fans of Sushant," commented a user. Ankita Lokhande Celebrates Her 36th Birthday With Vicky Jain And Close Pals! Pavitra Rishtra Actress Shares Video, Photos From The Midnight Bash
"This has happened due to Sushant," suggested another user. "2 million from Sushant's fans please don't forget that," shared another user. Ankita had dated Sushant Singh Rajput for a few years, after meeting him on the sets of the hit TV serial, Pavitra Rishta.
