Adhyayan Suman has come out in support of campaign seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death. The sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has shocked the whole nation. Actor Adhyayan Suman now has paid a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a heart touching musical video on the late actor's one of the famous songs from one of his famous movies. Adhyayan Suman shared the video of the song "Jab Tak" from M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in his vocals on his Instagram handle which also features the visuals of the sweet memories of Sushant Singh Rajput .The clip also features the audio excerpts of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande from one of her interviews. Sushant Singh Rajput's Hit Song 'Jab Tak' Gets Tribute Version by Ankita Lokhande, Adhyayan Suman (Watch Video).

Actor Adhyayan Suman has also opened up about his own battle with depression and gave the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput the musical tribute and wrote on his Instagram handle, 'Jab tak 2.0 - A tribute for SSR'. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Ankita Lokhande Tweets 'Truth Wins' After Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda Are Taken Into Custody (View Tweet)

Adhyayan seen singing in the video "Jab Tak 2.0" in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita Lokhande was left speechless after she watched the heartwarming video. She shared the video on her IGTV and captioned it, "Tribute to Sushant. Speechless!!"

Here is a glimpse of the video shared by Ankita Lokhande

View this post on Instagram Speechless!! https://youtu.be/IVmzJD4MUC8 @adhyayansuman @shekhusuman 🙏🏻 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Sep 5, 2020 at 6:05am PDT

Adhyayan thanked Ankita as he wrote, "Thank you Ankita @lokhandeankita for sharing this and being a part of this tribute ! The least I could do is to put a smile on peoples faces who have been relentlessly fighting for #justiceforsushant . He will live in our hearts forever ❤️."

Let us know your emotions in the comment section below about the tribute rendition of Adhyayan Suman's "Jab Tak 2.0".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).