Arjun Rampal has two lovely daughters with ex-wife Mehr Jesia, Mahikaa and Myra. Their younger daughter has turned a year older today and daddy dearest has shared the sweetest birthday post for her. Arjun who calls Myra as his ‘Mypie’ shared a collage of pictures and wrote a sweet note for her. It read, “Happy happy birthday my Mypie, May you enjoy today and the rest of the year, more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course you will get all of the above... Happy birthday @myra_rampal”. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Click an Adorable Family Picture With Son Arik Amid Lockdown (View Pic).

It was indeed the sweetest birthday post shared by Arjun Rampal. The pictures show the fun moments that Arjun and his daughters have had together. We must say, he is a doting father to not only to his gorgeous girls but also to his baby boy, Arik. The little munchkin is the first born of Arjun and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Even Gabriella is all hearts for the picture that her beau has shared for Myra. She has posted an heart emoticon on the Arjun’s Instagram post. Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia Granted Divorce by Mutual Consent.

Arjun’s Post For Myra Rampal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jun 23, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT

Even mommy Mehr Jesia has shared adorable pics of her daughters to wish Myra on this special day. She wrote, “Happy happy bday my Myra When u were born u were your Mahikaa Didi’s best gift At 5 u wanted to sue the person who invented school and exams At 10 u wanted to adopt all animals and would spend all your money on looking after them.My baby on your 15th I thank you for all your love and laughs and pray u always stay your strong loving caring beautiful self.”

Mehr Jesia’s Birthday Post For Myra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehr Jesia (@mehrjesia) on Jun 23, 2020 at 9:22pm PDT

Myra Rampal has turned 15 today, and we are sure, her family is going to turn this day into the most memorable one. Here’s wishing the gorgeous Myra a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2020 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).