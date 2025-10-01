Producer Ravi Bhagchandka, known for the documentary sports film Sachin: A Billion Dreams, is now gearing up for his next project titled Bombay High. The disaster drama is inspired by the tragic 2005 incident at the Bombay High oil field. The title itself comes from the offshore oil field located in the Arabian Sea, one of India’s leading contributors to crude oil production. The gripping story will be directed by acclaimed Mollywood filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. ‘Khuddari Hai Sir’: Harshvardhan Rane Promises To Pay for His Entourage After Aamir Khan’s Viral Interview, Says He Won’t Burden Producers (View Post).

Mahesh Narayanan To Helm ‘Bombay High’

On July 27, 2005, tragedy struck at the Bombay High North oil rig in the Arabian Sea, about 160 km west of Mumbai, when a massive fire claimed 22 lives. The disaster occurred after the multipurpose vessel Samudra Suraksha collided with the rig. Powerful waves pushed the vessel towards the platform, rupturing one of the gas export risers. This led to a devastating blaze that engulfed both the ship and the rig.

The incident not only exposed serious questions about industrial safety but also left behind untold human stories of courage, loss, and survival. Producer Ravi Bhagchandka now aims to explore these narratives by collaborating with filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan for a gripping retelling of the event.

Mahesh Narayan is a filmmaker who has consistently impressed audiences with his work. From Kunchako Boban’s Take Off to Fahadh Faasil’s Malik and Malayankunju, his films always leave a lasting impact. It will be interesting to see how the acclaimed director brings this forgotten tragedy to the big screen and gives it the attention it truly deserves.

More About ‘Bombay High’

The screeenplay of Bombay High is written by Anubhav Chopra, best known for his works in Don 2, Dil Bechara and The Sky Is Pink. Ravi Bhagchandka, who is the founder of 200NotOut Cinemas, first rose to fame with Sachin: A Billion Dreams in 2017. One of his latest works includes Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, which he co-produced along with the Bollywood superstar.

