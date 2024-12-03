Actor Vikrant Massey has addressed the rumours surrounding his retirement from acting, following his recent social media post where he mentioned needing time to ‘time to recalibrate and go back home’. He had also cited, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time”. This led to speculation that he might be quitting acting at the age of 37. The timing of this announcement coincided with his attendance at a special screening of The Sabarmati Report, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several cabinet ministers at the Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building. ‘Highest Point of My Career’: Vikrant Massey Expresses Gratitude After Watching ‘The Sabarmati Report’ With PM Modi (Watch Video).

Vikrant Massey NOT Retiring From Acting

In response to the rumours, Vikrant Massey clarified the situation, explaining that he is not retiring but simply taking a well-deserved break. Speaking to News18 Showsha, he said, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it (the social media post).” Now, with his clarification, fans can take comfort in knowing that their favourite actor is simply taking a much-needed break, not retiring from acting.

Vikrant Massey’s Acting Hiatus Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Post the screening of The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant Massey shared his emotions with the press, expressing a mix of nervousness and happiness. He said, “There is a different kind of nervousness, actually happiness that I got to watch the film with them. I would urge the public to go and watch the movie in the cinemas… If you ask me personally, this is the highest point in my career that I got to watch the film with the PM,” as reported by PTI.

