Choreographer-director Farah Khan, who recently threw a bash for her singer friend Ed Sheeran, is exhibiting her drama and humour skills. Farah attended her frequent collaborator and BFF Karan Johar’s party in Mumbai, where she crossed paths with actress Ananya Panday and captured the moment in an Instagram Reel. On Thursday, Farah took her Instagram and shared a reel of her and Ananya crossing paths with each other wearing the same colour outfit. Karan Johar’s Friend Farah Khan Playfully Insults the Filmmaker, Says ‘ I Got Fed Up With You Nagging Me’ (Watch Video).

The video, obviously staged for laughs, shows the two women giving each other cold shoulders after realising they’re wearing the same outfit. Farah wrote in the caption, “When someone younger and hotter wears the same colour.” Netizens took to the comments section and shared hilarious reactions to the Reel. Farah Khan Directs ‘SherKhan’, Expresses Enthusiasm on Directing Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan (Watch Video).

View Farah Khan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

One user wrote, “Ananya is no doubt cute! But you over her anytime; even Ananya won't disagree on this.”Another wrote, “Both of you look superb in red.” A third wrote, “Ma'am...expression thod phod... Yours.”

