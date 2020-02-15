Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh Gives a Glimpse from the Rehearsals, and It Looks FAB! (View Pics)

Ranveer Singh at Filmfare Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards is all set to take place on February 15, 2020 in the evening. This year the gala is happening at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam. Many leading celebs of B-town already arrived in Guwahati on Friday. Like every year, even this time we would get to watch rocking performances. Celebs are busy with the rehearsals and we did get to catch a glimpse of them on the internet. Ranveer Singh has shared few pictures from his rehearsal sessions and we bet, it is going to be a smashing performance. Filmfare Awards 2020 Nominees List: Gully Boy, Uri, Chhichhore Bag Nominations; Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor Also Nominated.

Ranveer Singh always sets the stage on fire with his act. The man never fails to drive his audience crazy with his performance. Be it his rap or dance, you really do not want to miss any moment. He is indeed the heart and soul of any show! Well, Ranveer is also busy prepping up for the starry night. The pictures that he has shared on his Insta story shows in some funky outfits. Not just that, he is also seen grooving with the dancing queen – Madhuri Dixit-Nene. We wonder how Ranveer is going to surprise his fans this time. We just can’t wait! Before that, take look at Ranveer’s pics from the rehearsals. Filmfare Awards 2020 Technical and Short Film Winners: Hrithik Roshan’s War, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, Vicky Kaushal’s Uri Score Major Wins (See Full List).

The Livewire Of Bollywood

Ranveer Singh Prepping For Filmfare Awards 2020

There is definitely going to be many other power-packed performances at the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards. This is the first time that this prestigious award ceremony is being held in Guwahati. Keep watching this space for more other updates from the world of entertainment!