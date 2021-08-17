Actor Vikrant Massey has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Forensic'. The actor took to Instagram and revealed the first look on Monday. He wrote, "Here is Johnny Khanna staring right back you." In the picture, Vikrant is seen dressed in a blue jacket, blue denims and canvas shoes. He is seen sitting on a Harley Davidson bike. Forensic: Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte Start Shooting for a Crime-Thriller Film in Uttarakhand (View Post)

Vikrant will be seen opposite Gauahar Khan and Prachi Desai in 'Forensic'. Minutes after Vikrant posted the picture, his Instagram was flooded with comments from his industry friends. Forensic: Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte Team Up for the Hindi Remake of Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam Hit (Watch Motion Poster).

Vikrant's co-actor in 'Forensic', Gauahar Khan who plays Zubina wrote, "So cool". Vikrant was last seen in '14 Phere'.

