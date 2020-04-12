FWICE Issues Strict Notice Against Musicians Who Are Working With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Other Pakistani Artists

FWICE Notice (Photo Credits: File Image)

Everyone is right now busy fighting the coronavirus outbreak. The global pandemic is right now what on everyone's mind and the ways to beat it collectively is constantly pondered upon. Bollywood industry and other entertainment industries are shut. However, it came to the notice of FWICE that amid this, some artists are collaborating with Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The authority has now released an official statement advising against the same. Sangeet Setu LIVE Concert: Where and How to Watch Asha Bhosle, Sonu Nigam, Kumar Sanu's Charitable Musical Night For COVID-19 Relief Funds.

An excerpt from the release reads, "We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non-Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode of media of Entertainment will be subjected to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE which everyone may please note." Check out the full statement below.

FWICE's Notice:

It has to be seen how the musicians and other artists react to the strict notice passed on by FWICE. It is evident that the filmmakers of B-town have categorically stopped roping in the Pakistani actors in the films. However, looks like now it is musicians' turn to adhere to the notice.

On the other hand, the singers are also teaming up and jamming through social media amid lockdown. Some are posting their version of cover songs to entertain the fans.