The pressure of dealing with lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak wasn’t enough that there is another fresh problem that everyone is facing right now, the electricity bills. Be it the commoners or celebs, all are stunned to see the exorbitant electricity bills that has been generated for the month of June 2020. Many have gotten triple the amount of what they received earlier. Actresses Huma Qureshi and Renuka Shahane are also irked seeing the electricity bills and they have asked the power company, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML), “what kind of POWER r u charging us for?” Mumbaikars Feel the Heat of Inflated Electricity Bills, Angry Consumers Question MSEDCL, Adani Power on Twitter.

Well, that’s the same question that every Mumbaikar has for Adani Power at the moment. This rate has given sleepless nights to everyone, wondering how the amount increased so high amid this pandemic period. Several have started raising complaints by sharing screenshots of the current bill and the previous ones. See the issue and the questions been raised by several across the city, the company issued a clarification. Karthika Nair Shocked by Electricity Bill of Rs 1 Lakh, Lashes Out at Adani Power.

The spokesperson of AEML stated, “We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of COVID-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months – that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WFH).”

Huma Qureshi

What are these new electricity rates ?? @Adani_Elec_Mum Last month I paid 6k .. and this month 50 k ????!!! What is this new price surge ?? Kindly enlighten us — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 29, 2020

Renuka Shahane

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

The spokesperson also mentioned, “The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits.” Vir Das, Taapsee Pannu, Karthika Nair and many others have questioned the power company after seeing the inflated bills.

