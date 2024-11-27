Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The Bollywood couple has been in the news for their rumoured breakup. However, a recent statement given by AB Jr hints that everything is fine between the two. The couple is proud parents of a 13-year-old girl, Aaradhya Bachchan. They are also among the wealthiest celebrities in Bollywood. Aishwarya Rai has a net worth of INR 77 crore, while her husband's net worth stands at INR 280 crore. ‘That Should Satisfy You’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Sister-in-Law Shrima Rai Hits Back at Trolls Who Questioned Her for Not Posting Pics With the Actress and Aaradhya Bachchan.

The couple individually and jointly own several multi-crore properties in India and also abroad. One of their most precious real estate possessions is a luxurious villa in Dubai. The couple purchased the property in 2015.

Inside Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Dubai House

The Guru actors boast a strong real estate profile, and the standout among them is definitely their house in Dubai. Located in the prestigious Sanctuary Falls within the Jumeirah Golf Estates. According to reports, the stunning property is valued at a whopping INR 16 crore. One of the main highlights of the stunning property is the breathtaking view it offers at Earth Course, a championship golf course. The property boasts a designer kitchen by Scavolini, a Bang & Olufsen home theatre and a pool deck.

Take a Look at Some Pictures of Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Dubai House

Exquisite!

Stunning Interiors

The Property Exudes Royalty From Every Angle

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan aren't the only ones who own the property there. Anant Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty also own lavish properties in the same locality. Apart from their Dubai house and other lavish bungalows owned by the Bachchan family, the couple has made investments in residential apartments as well. A report in September 2024 revealed that the I Want to Talk actor bought a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu, close to their family house, Jalsa. Abhishek Bachchan Buys Sea-Facing Apartment in Juhu Close to Father Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow Jalsa – Reports.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's epic historical film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan is gaining praise for his latest film, I Want to Talk, which was released in theatres on November 22. The movie, directed by Soojit Sirca, also features Johny Lever and Ahilya Bamroo in pivotal roles.

