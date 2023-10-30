Kangana Ranaut is urging fans to watch her latest film, Tejas, in theaters, but it appears that the audience is not inclined to heed her request. According to reports, the war film directed by Sarvesh Mewara only managed to collect Rs 3.80 crore at the box office during its opening weekend, despite a reported budget of Rs 60 crore. In contrast, its Friday competitor, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, earned nearly twice as much, despite having limited promotional efforts. Kangana Ranaut's Old Post Calling Vikrant Massey a 'Cockroach' Goes Viral After 12th Fail Bests Tejas at Their Box Office Clash, Netizens Call it 'Karma'.

With the disappointing performance of Tejas, Kangana Ranaut has now witnessed her 10th consecutive film underperforming at the box office. The actress has been facing a challenging time with her theatrical releases since the success of her 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The only exception has been her controversial directorial debut, Manikarnika, which managed to generate some buzz in theaters. However, even that film fell short of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office and failed to recoup its high production costs. Kangana Ranaut Slams Subramanian Swamy, Calls Herself 'Arguably the Greatest of All Time in Hindi Films' After Former Member of Rajya Sabha Questions Her Chief Guest Role at Ramlila.

Check Out Her Film Releases Since Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Their Total Collections in India:

I Love NY - Rs 1.54 Crore

Katti Batti - Rs 24.41 Crore

Rangoon - Rs 20.68 Crore

Simran - Rs 17.26 Crore

Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi - Rs 92.19 Crore

Judgementall Hai Kya - Rs 33.11 Crore

Panga - Rs 28.92 Crore

Thalaivii - Rs 1.46 Crore

Dhaakad - Rs 2.58 Crore

Tejas - Rs 3.80 Crore (Still in theatres)

It is pertinent to note that since Panga (the last Kangana film to get good reviews), her movies have not been even crossing Rs 10 crore at the box office, and Tejas seems to be going the same. Kangana might accuse everyone of being anti-nationals, but it is high time the National Award winning actress need to introspect and look at why her films are not working - her one-sided appeasement isn't clearly working in her favour!

PS: Do note that this is with regards to her theatrical releases in Bollywood. Her Tamil release, Chandramukhi 2, fared better than most of her recent releases, but even that film didn't perform as expected.

