Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Stunning In This BTS Pic From Laal Singh Chaddha

On The Set of Laal Singh Chaddha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 lockdown has stalled all the shoots across the globe. However, thanks to social media, we have ample of ways to see what stars are doing. Bollywood celebs are all social media savvy now, giving a sneak peek into their lives. Meanwhile, fan clubs are doing their job of giving netizens updates of their work commitments. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan account on Instagram shared a BTS picture from the sets of Laal Singh Chadha. Man Tells Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Not Bring Kids Outside as They Stroll With Taimur on Marine Drive (Watch Video).

Bebo will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer which is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. A few stills that surfaced showed that the duo will be seen in Punjabi avatar. The poster too was loved by the fans.

Now, a new snap is doing the rounds online were Kareena is seen in a desi avatar along with fans. She donned a pastel salwar kameez and has kohl rimmed eyes. She posed with a mom and her baby here. Check out the Insta posts below.

Kareena Kapoor Khan With Fans

Meanwhile, Kareena is also in the news due to her social media post dedicated to #BlackLivesMatter. She had extended her support to the protests that happened after George Floyd’s death, through her Instagram post. However, netizens lashed out at her for not speaking up on the matter that are currently going on in her own country first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).