Salman Khan recently wrapped his hosting duties for the 18th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. The Bollywood superstar has now completely shifted his focus towards shooting his upcoming Bollywood film, Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar stands as one of the most-awaited Hindi films of 2025. Amid all the hype, a video has been doing rounds on social media in which Salman Khan could be seen shooting a scene for the film. The actor could be seen travelling in a kaali-peeli taxi. New Year 2025 Upcoming Bollywood Films: ‘Sikandar’, ‘Alpha’, ‘Baaghi 4’ and More Movies Set To Thrill Audiences.

Salman Khan Spotted in Kaali-Peeli Taxi During ‘Sikandar’ Shoot

Despite heavy security, a video from the sets of Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss' Sikandar was leaked online on Wednesday (January 22). In the video that has gone viral on the internet, the Bollywood superstar could be seen riding in Mumbai's iconic kaali-peeli taxi along with a few men. Salman boasted a rugged look in a loose shirt and blue jeans. While the exact location of the shoot was not revealed in the clip, the actor's intense look has raised excitement among fans.

Salman Khan Spotted Shooting for ‘Sikandar’ in Mumbai

The leaked shooting footage also showed the taxi driver calling out Salman Khan and his men in using typical Hindi slang. He could be heard saying, "Seth, aaj ka pura din aap hi ke naam hai. Apun idhar hi wait karega. No extra charge. Aana haaan!" (Sir, Ill be waiting for you right here the whole day. No extra charge. I'll be waiting). ‘Sikandar’ Teaser: Salman Khan Delivers Swag, Action and Style in AR Murugadoss-Sajid Nadiadwala's Upcoming Entertainer (Watch Video).

For the unversed, Sikandar is curretly being shot in Mumbai after wrapping the Hyderabad schedule. Few major portions of the film were shot at the Taj Falaknuma Palace. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in crucial roles.

