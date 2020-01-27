Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas To Arrive in India in February?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas (Photo Credits: File Image)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in talks for all the right reasons. How can they not! Two of the hottest celebs are all slaying it at events and on social media. The fans of Peecee in India are totally eyeing upon on her arrival in India. Everyone loved her presence during her promotions for The Sky Is Pink. However, if go by the latest reports, she is again coming to the homeland but with her husband Nick Jonas! Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mushy Romance Captured in 5 Pictures.

The recent report in spotboye.com, the couple is planning to be in India in February 2020. A source close to the development told the publication that the tickets have been booked and the travel plan chalked out.

The report also says that they will be staying here with Priyanka's family and will have a fam-jam. The stay will be spread over three days and a lot of informal stuff is expected to happen in the Chopra-Jonas reunion. We wonder whether the rest of the Jonas brothers also plan to visit or is it just Nick! This will be "Sucker" singer's second official visit to India.

Meanwhile, fans are drooling over their sexy red carpet pictures! They recently were seen slaying at Grammy's 2020. Desi girl's bold and beautiful gown was one of the highlights of this award ceremony. Jonas Brothers announced their new song and also performed on their recently released, "Whatta Man Got To Do." Well, we are sure their will be a picture flood on Instagram once and if they arrive in February. So, stay tuned.