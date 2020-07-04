Bollywood industry lost one more gem. Choreographer and dance mentor to many, Saroj Khan passed away at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. She has been known to be the ultimate taskmaster and dance legend when it came to training the Bollywood 'heroines.' Many of the top actresses and actors attributed their dance sequence success to their dear 'Master Ji.' As the entire nation paid tribute to the late idol, Amul Topical too has shared its pictorial ode.

The brand never fails to give the best of the tributes and honours on any situation. This one too is beautiful, as much as Saroj Khan's choreography was. In a black and white themed cartoon, we see her teaching dance steps to the 'Amul girl.' In the caption, they have written, "From the A,B,C to the Ek, Do, Teen of dance." They tweeted the same writing, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to the ‘Mother of Dance/Choreography in India.' Check it out below.

Amul's Tribute to Saroj Khan

Amongst the huge bank of hit songs that were blessed with her graceful choreography, was Madhuri Dixit's "Ek, Do Teen" from Tezaab. She has choreographed about 2000 songs in her lengthy career of four decades in this industry. The recent dance sequences choreographed by her were in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Madhuri Dixit's Kalank in 2019.

