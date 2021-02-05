When Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor had made her Instagram account private to public, she created quite a stir online. The young girl is yet to make her Bollywood debut but already has a huge fanbase on social media. She has always been in news for her friendship with Suhaha Khan and Ananya Panday. On Friday (Feb 5), Shanaya teased fans with a sexy video of herself wherein she can be seen belly dancing and OMG... it's HOT. She can be seen grooving on Play Date song by Melanie Martinez. Janhvi Kapoor's Hot Moves as She Belly Dances to 'Akh Lad Jaave' Will Make You Swoon - Watch Video.

In the video, Shanaya sizzles with celebrity belly dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja. The to-be-actress looks gorgeous in an all-white outfit which comprises of a bralet kinda top and skirt. However, it's the caption of the post that reveals that she is dancing wearing Suhana's skirt. She wrote, “Tried something different with @sanjanamuthreja (PS: thanks for letting me steal your skirt @suhanakhan2) (sic). Suhana Khan Wishes Her Best Friends Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on Their Birthday With a Nostalgic Party Pic.

Shanaya Kapoor's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

Ass soon as she posted the video on her timeline, many Bollywood celebs fell in love with Shanaya's moves. Meanwhile, Shanaya recently became the talk of the town when she made her debut at Le Bal in Paris in 2019. This moment from her life was featured in reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (2020) which starred her mother. You go, girl! Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).