Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Arjun Kapoor Remembers an Old Conversation With the Late Actor, Says 'Felt the Pain About Feeling of Void Of His Mother'

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has sent shockwaves in Bollywood. The actor aged 34, passed away on June 10, 2020. Friends and fans of the actor are trying to come to terms with his loss and are taking to social media to remember the late actor. The actor's sudden death has left everyone heartbroken and now many of his industry colleagues are revisiting their old conversations with him. While producer Ekta Kapoor who gave Sushant his big break with the TV serial Pavirta Rishta shared her conversation with the actor from last week, Arjun Kapoor too shared a screengrab of his old exchange with Sushant. John Cena Pays Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput With a Monochrome Picture of the Late Actor (View Post).

Remembering their conversation during the time of Kedarnath's release, Arjun shared a note on how the duo spoke over Sushant losing his mother. Given that Arjun Kapoor had already been through a similar grief with mother Mona Kapoor's death, he could understand how heartbroken Sushant was. Sharing the screengrab, Arjun wrote, "I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother." In the screengrab shared by Kapoor, Sushant is seen thanking Arjun for his views on Kedarnath and later suggesting a meetup with him.

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram Post Here:

He further added, "I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace."Sushant Singh Rajput's Heart-Breaking Suicide News Prompts Netizens to Trend #MentalHealthMatters.

Apart from Kapoor, several other actors took to social media to condole the death of Sushant and stressed on the importance of mental health awareness. Sushant was reported to have been suffering from depression since six months.

