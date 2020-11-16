Actress Taapsee Pannu has a great sense of humour. She gave a hilarious Rashmi Rocket twist to her life, noting how she runs from one location to another. Taapsee posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen running hurriedly dressed in athleisure. "Running from one location to another. Pune ->Lonavala -> Mumbai #RashmiRocket," she wrote alongside the image. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Shares How She Has Been Prepping For Her Sprinter Act

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, "Rashmi Rocket" is about a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing the role of Taapsee's husband in the project. Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu Starts Shooting for Akarsh Khurana’s Sports Drama, Shares Her Athlete Look From the Film

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee recently shared that the upcoming sports drama will be one of many firsts for her. She posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen on a racing track, all set to run. "Get set.....#RashmiRocket This one is going to be one of many firsts!" she has written alongside the image.

