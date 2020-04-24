This Video Of An Indonesian Nurse Dancing to Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 'Bole Chudiyan' to Cheer COVID-19 Patients Is Going Viral

Bole Chudiyan still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Photo Credit: Twitter)

A video of a nurse from Indonesia dancing on Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor is going viral. If we go by the caption, it is apparently shot at a COVID-19 facility and the nurse is entertaining the patients. LatestLY has not verified the authenticity of the video but it is definitely going to uplift the spirits of all those who are fighting the menace. Kajol’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Expression Becomes a Hilarious Meme As Netizens Come Up With Funny Captions

You can hear people laughing and enjoying. It definitely is pleasing to see how the song is still making many people smile irrespective of when it was shot.

Check out the video here...

A VERY TOUCHING VIDEO 😍😍😍 One of nurse at Indonesian hospital was entertaining Covid-19 patients by singing one of @iamsrk - Bole Chudiyan from #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham and all the patients were looking so enjoy and even one of them singing, dancing, and laughing too pic.twitter.com/INJ6w3pwSt — Suci (@callmesuci_) April 24, 2020

These movies may not be a cult but they have shaped our childhood. In these trying times, such movies can lift up our spirit. Special applause for the nurse who is doing more than just taking care of people by entertaining them. We need such amazing humans on earth to make it a better place.